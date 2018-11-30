PM Modi meets Chinese Prez Xi, discusses ways to strenghten bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here and discussed joint efforts to further enhance mutual trust and friendship between the two giant neighbours.

The two leaders have met twice after their informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late April — once at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in June in China’s Qingdao and the second time at the BRICS summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg in July.

Asserting that the Wuhan meet was a milestone in the India-China ties, Modi told Xi that he was looking forward to host him for an informal summit next year.

“Such initiatives are helpful in maintaining the momentum,” the prime minister said, adding that there “have been two review meetings — in Qingdao and in Johannesburg.”

He further said the ties between the two countries have made huge strides over the last one year. The relations between the two neighbours were strained last year following a 73-day standoff in Doklam in the Sikkim sector of the border in 2017.

The chill between the two sides later improved resulting in an informal summit between Modi and Xi at Wuhan where the two leaders decided to issue “strategic guidance” to their militaries to strengthen communications to build trust and understanding, a move aimed at avoiding a Doklam-like situation in the future.

Modi said today’s meeting will strengthen further the partnership between the two nations. “Today’s meeting will be important in providing a direction in terms of strengthening our relations,” he said. “I express my heartiest thanks to you (President Xi) for taking out time for this meeting,” the prime minister said.

After the meeting, the PMO tweeted that the two leaders held productive discussions. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted, “Working together to strengthen the Wuhan spirit.”

“PM @narendramodi had a warm & productive meeting with President Xi of #China, their 4th this year, on sidelines of #G20Summit. Discussed joint efforts to further enhance mutual trust and friendship across all aspects of our ties,” he added.