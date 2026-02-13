Bajaj
Tarique Rahman’s BNP thanks PM Modi for congratulatory message, says ‘relations between India-Bangladesh to grow stronger’

PM Modi, earlier in a post on X, congratulated Rahman as BNP crossed the 200 seat mark in the elections which was country’s first election since the 2024 student-led uprising.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 13, 2026 08:21 PM IST First published on: Feb 13, 2026 at 07:30 PM IST
bangladesh election, tarique rahmanBangladesh Election Results 2026: PM Modi further added that the victory of BNP’s Rahman reflects the trust of Bangladeshi people in his leadership. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: After PM Narendra Modi spoke with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman on Friday, following the landslide victory of the party in the 13th parliamentary elections, BNP issued a statement thanking PM Modi for his congratulatory message.

Speaking on Friday regarding PM Modi’s congratulatory message, BNP Election Management Committee Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan said, “On behalf of our party, we also thank him (Narendra Modi). We believe that under the leadership of our leader Tarique Rahman, relations between the two countries and the bonds between their peoples will grow even stronger,” Dhaka Tribune reported.

PM Modi, earlier in a post on X, congratulated Rahman as BNP crossed the 200 seat mark in the elections which was country’s first election since the 2024 student-led uprising wherein the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League was ousted and Hasina was forced to flee to India.

What PM Modi said to Tarique Rahman

In the X post, PM Modi wrote, “I extend my warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman for leading the BNP to a big victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections.”

PM Modi further added that the victory of BNP’s Rahman reflects the trust of Bangladeshi people in his leadership and assured that New Delhi would continue to support a “democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh Election
Women queue up to cast their vote at a polling station during Bangladesh’s national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relationship and advance our shared development goals,” PM Modi added while addressing Rahman’s victory in the 13th parliamentary elections held in the country on Thursday.

Also Read Referendum verdict: Bangladesh votes for ‘Yes’ on July Charter implementation. What does it mean?

Voting in the national election started at 7:30am (local time) and ended at 4:30pm on Thursday in 299 constituencies out of 300. Polling in Sherpur-3 constituency was suspended by the Bangl;adesh Election Commission due to the death of a candidate.

Bangladesh citizens also voted for the sweeping constitutional reforms by voting “Yes” in the referendum mandate, which aims to bring changes to the country’s constitution and several state-run institutions.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Loading Taboola...

