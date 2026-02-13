Tarique Rahman’s BNP thanks PM Modi for congratulatory message, says ‘relations between India-Bangladesh to grow stronger’

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: PM Modi further added that the victory of BNP’s Rahman reflects the trust of Bangladeshi people in his leadership. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: After PM Narendra Modi spoke with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman on Friday, following the landslide victory of the party in the 13th parliamentary elections, BNP issued a statement thanking PM Modi for his congratulatory message.

Speaking on Friday regarding PM Modi’s congratulatory message, BNP Election Management Committee Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan said, “On behalf of our party, we also thank him (Narendra Modi). We believe that under the leadership of our leader Tarique Rahman, relations between the two countries and the bonds between their peoples will grow even stronger,” Dhaka Tribune reported.

Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections.



I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.



As two close neighbours with deep-rooted… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2026

PM Modi, earlier in a post on X, congratulated Rahman as BNP crossed the 200 seat mark in the elections which was country’s first election since the 2024 student-led uprising wherein the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League was ousted and Hasina was forced to flee to India.

What PM Modi said to Tarique Rahman

In the X post, PM Modi wrote, “I extend my warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman for leading the BNP to a big victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections.”

PM Modi further added that the victory of BNP’s Rahman reflects the trust of Bangladeshi people in his leadership and assured that New Delhi would continue to support a “democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.”

Women queue up to cast their vote at a polling station during Bangladesh’s national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relationship and advance our shared development goals,” PM Modi added while addressing Rahman’s victory in the 13th parliamentary elections held in the country on Thursday.

Story continues below this ad

Voting in the national election started at 7:30am (local time) and ended at 4:30pm on Thursday in 299 constituencies out of 300. Polling in Sherpur-3 constituency was suspended by the Bangl;adesh Election Commission due to the death of a candidate.

Bangladesh citizens also voted for the sweeping constitutional reforms by voting “Yes” in the referendum mandate, which aims to bring changes to the country’s constitution and several state-run institutions.