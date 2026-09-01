At SCO Summit, PM Modi urges action against nations using terrorism as ‘strategic asset’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members to work together to dismantle the “entire ecosystem of terrorism”. He also stressed that countries cannot be allowed to treat terrorism as a “strategic asset” by means of state policy, or shelter and support to terrorists.

He said the global fight against terror cannot allow selective approaches or “double standards”.

Speaking at the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, PM Modi said terrorism is a major threat to humanity and the response must go beyond an “action-reaction” approach, reported news agency ANI.

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He said the network that supports terrorism, including funding, recruitment, radicalisation and safe shelters, must be destroyed.