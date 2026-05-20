PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni visit iconic Colosseum in Rome

"Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," PM Modi wrote on X.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 20, 2026 09:54 AM IST
modiPM Modi with Iltalian PM Georgia Meloni AT Colloseum in Rome. (Photo: Narendra Modi)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni shortly after he landed in Rome on Tuesday. After dinner together, they visited the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation on varied subjects.

MODI, MELONI PM Modi and Italian PM Georgia Meloni at the Colosseum. (Photo: Narendra Modi/X)

“Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship,” Modi said on X.

MODI, MELONI PM Modi and Italian PM Georgia Meloni having a cionversation at the Colosseum. (Photo: Narendra Modi/X)

 

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