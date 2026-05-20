PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni visit iconic Colosseum in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni shortly after he landed in Rome on Tuesday. After dinner together, they visited the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation on varied subjects.

PM Modi and Italian PM Georgia Meloni at the Colosseum. (Photo: Narendra Modi/X) PM Modi and Italian PM Georgia Meloni at the Colosseum. (Photo: Narendra Modi/X)

“Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship,” Modi said on X.

Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the… pic.twitter.com/df0bDYKCdU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026