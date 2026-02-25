PM Modi Israel Visit Live Updates: Modi to be first Indian to address Knesset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he emplanes for a two-day visit to Israel, in New Delhi on Wednesday (ANI).

PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began a two-day State visit to Israel, marking his second trip to the country. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu will take stock of the progress achieved under the India-Israel Strategic Partnership.

What’s on agenda? The discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation across key sectors such as science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and the economy, along with strengthening people-to-people ties. The two leaders are also likely to deliberate on regional and global developments of shared concern. India’s Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, said the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, later in the day. He noted that Prime Minister Modi will be the first Indian leader to speak before the Israeli legislature. On Thursday, the Prime Minister will meet Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel.

Story continues below this ad What MEA said about PM Modi’s visit: The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the trip is an opportunity to assess shared challenges and align efforts toward advancing a stronger collaboration between the two democracies. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India and Israel enjoy a close and forward-looking partnership. In a social media post on Prime Minister Modi’s visit, he described the engagement as agenda-driven and aimed at giving fresh momentum to bilateral ties. Live Updates

