‘Expressed deep concern over escalation of tensions’: PM Modi holds first call with Iran president since US-Israel strikes

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday held first call with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian since the US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic nation and expressed “deep concern over escalation of tensions” in the region and reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he had a conversation with Iranian President Pezeshkian to discuss the “serious situation” in the region. Modi expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.

Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region.



Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2026

“Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure. The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities,” PM Modi wrote.

Reiterating New Delhi’s pledge of peace and stability, PM Modi added, “Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy.”

Notably, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz which acts as a key shipping passage through which India’s substantial energy imports are transported.

A couple of days earlier, an oil carrier which was travelling to India was attacked by Iranian forces as it was about to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

PM Modi has spoken to leaders of several West Asian countries in the past week amid the US-Israel’s joint offensive launched against Iran, in which the Islamic country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed last month. In retaliation, Iran continues to attack Israel and US military installations around the Gulf region.

The prime minister earlier criticised the violation of some nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as he spoke to leaders of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the UAR, Jordan, Israel and Qatar.