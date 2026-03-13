‘Expressed deep concern over escalation of tensions’: PM Modi holds first call with Iran president since US-Israel strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing deep concern over the escalating conflict in West Asia and calling for dialogue and diplomacy.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 13, 2026 12:29 AM IST First published on: Mar 13, 2026 at 12:01 AM IST
PM Modi, us iran conflictIn a post on X, PM Modi said he had a conversation with Iranian President Pezeshkian to discuss the serious situation in the region. (PTI Photo)

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday held first call with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian since the US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic nation and expressed “deep concern over escalation of tensions” in the region and reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he had a conversation with Iranian President Pezeshkian to discuss the “serious situation” in the region. Modi expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.

“Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure. The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities,” PM Modi wrote.

Reiterating New Delhi’s pledge of peace and stability, PM Modi added, “Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy.”

Also Read Indian sailor killed in attack on US-owned oil tanker in Iraq, 15 crew members evacuated

Notably, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz which acts as a key shipping passage through which India’s substantial energy imports are transported.

A couple of days earlier, an oil carrier which was travelling to India was attacked by Iranian forces as it was about to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Most Read
1US-Israel vs Iran War News Live Updates: PM Modi holds first call with Iran President since US-Israel strikes, expresses ‘deep concern over escalation of tensions’
2Iran sets 3 conditions to ‘end war’ with US and Israel
3Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12, 2026 exams cancelled in UAE
4US-Israel vs Iran War News Highlights — ‘We won in the first hour’: Trump claims US victory in Iran war
5Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Highlights: UAE intercepts missiles and drones amid Iranian strikes
6‘All US bases should be immediately closed in region’: Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in first message
Story continues below this ad

PM Modi has spoken to leaders of several West Asian countries in the past week amid the US-Israel’s joint offensive launched against Iran, in which the Islamic country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed last month. In retaliation, Iran continues to attack Israel and US military installations around the Gulf region.

The prime minister earlier criticised the violation of some nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as he spoke to leaders of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the UAR, Jordan, Israel and Qatar.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 12: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments