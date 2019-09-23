Modi in US LIVE updates: After Houston event, PM arrives in New York

PM Narendra Modi in US Live Updates: After addressing the over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora in Texas at ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York late Sunday night (Monday morning IST).

Modi’s day Monday will begin with the high-level Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the UN General Assembly chamber. Modi is among the first set of speakers to address the summit. Later in the day, he will address the first-ever high-level meeting on universal health coverage, which will launch new efforts to provide access for all to affordable, inclusive and resilient health systems.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the ‘Leaders’ Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives’, organised by a group of countries, along with the UN Secretariat, which deals with the Office of Counterterrorism. The meeting is led by King of Jordan Abdullah II, President of France Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.