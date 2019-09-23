Modi in US LIVE updates: After Houston event, PM arrives in New York
PM Modi in US Today Live News Updates: Events lined up ahead for Prime Minister Narendra Modi today include UN Climate Action Summit 2019, a summit on strategic responses to terrorism and another on universal health coverage.
Modi’s day Monday will begin with the high-level Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the UN General Assembly chamber. Modi is among the first set of speakers to address the summit. Later in the day, he will address the first-ever high-level meeting on universal health coverage, which will launch new efforts to provide access for all to affordable, inclusive and resilient health systems.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the ‘Leaders’ Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives’, organised by a group of countries, along with the UN Secretariat, which deals with the Office of Counterterrorism. The meeting is led by King of Jordan Abdullah II, President of France Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the UN Climate meeting in New York today. This is a part of Modi's week-long agenda during his visit to the US. Follow LIVE updates here
Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US. Events lined up today include a climate summit, a summit on strategic responses to terrorism and another on universal health coverage. Follow this space for the latest developments
At the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, PM Modi said India “bid farewell” to Article 370 because it was hindering development and fuelling terrorism. Then, in an indirect reference to Pakistan, Modi said that those who cannot manage their own country have “problems” with India’s decision. Sharing the stage with "loyal friend" Donald Trump, Modi endorsed him for a second term as US President. “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar,” he said.
Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Howdy Modi event in Houston, Modi said that after 70 years, “one thing has been bid farewell”. “Aap samajh gaye, na? (You have understood, haven’t you?) he said, to a loud cheer from the crowd. Then, he made it clear: “This issue is of Article 370.”
The event was marked by the personal rapport between Modi and Trump, with both praising each other in their speeches. Modi called Trump warm, friendly, energetic, accessible, and full of wit, and referenced his own election slogan to say, “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar”. He said that Trump’s sense of leadership, passion for America, his concern for every American, and his strong resolve to make America great again has achieved much for the US and for the world.
Describing the event as “history in the making”, Modi said: “You had introduced me to your family when I came to the White House. Today, I have the honour of introducing you to my family.”
Trump spoke for about 24 minutes and called Modi one of America’s “most loyal” friends. Praising the Indian American community for their contribution, he said: “You have no better friend than President Donald Trump.”
As he ended his almost 50-minute speech, Modi reiterated a new commitment to build their countries and invited Trump to visit India with his family.
'Howdy, Modi': After 60 years govt back with an even bigger majority, says PM
With Donald Trump by his side, PM Modi highlighted India's democratic achievements and said that it was historic that a government returned with an even bigger majority after 60 years
Modi in US: PM takes dig at Pakistan, says Article 370 decision troubled some
In a veiled attack at Pakistan’s efforts to rake the Kashmir issue at international forums, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 “has troubled some people who cannot handle their country and who support terrorism”.
“India’s decision on Article 370 has troubled some people, who can’t handle their country, who support terrorism. It is a breeding ground for terrorism. Be it 9/11 attack in USA or 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, the perpetrators of the acts have been found in that one country,” the Prime Minister told the crowd.
PM Modi in US: What to expect at the UN General Assembly this week
PM Modi arrived at the J F K International Airport after 10 pm Sunday night and has a packed bilateral and multi-lateral agenda over the next five days, including nine key speeches at high-level summits and plurilateral engagements during the UN General Assembly session and on its sidelines.
The annual United Nations General Assembly will unfold this week against a backdrop of crises — from the warming planet to economic uncertainty to flaring conflicts that threaten to further entangle the United States in the volatile Middle East. Pakistan is also expected to raise the Kashmir issue. Here's what to expect at the UNGA this week. Read more
