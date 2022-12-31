scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

US President Biden offers ‘deepest and heartfelt condolences’ to PM Modi on mother Hiraba’s demise

US President Joe Biden is among a number of international leaders who have issued condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his mother's demise.

modi biden hiraba latest news todayPM Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden. (File)
Listen to this article
US President Biden offers ‘deepest and heartfelt condolences’ to PM Modi on mother Hiraba’s demise
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

US President Joe Biden Saturday offered his “deepest and heartfelt condolences” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the demise of his mother Hiraba, who passed away at the age of 99 in an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday.

“Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences… Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time,” Biden said via the official Twitter handle of the President of the United States.

Hiraba Modi passed away early Friday morning at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, where she had been admitted on Wednesday after her health started deteriorating. She is survived by five sons — PM Modi and his brothers Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai — and daughter Vasantiben. Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Friday.

Several notable people from across the US offered their condolences to Modi.

“Our sincere condolences at the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi, mother of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi,” tweeted US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Meanwhile, USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said, “Heartfelt condolences and prayers on loss of your beloved mother @narendramodi May her soul RIP”.

Popular African-American singer Mary Millben also offered her deepest condolences to the prime minister.

“My deepest condolences to you and your family, Your Excellency @narendramodi,” she tweeted.

“Your mother’s great legacy now lives on in you, and in every soul you touch in India and across the world. You are in my fervent prayers,” she added.

Condolences poured in from various international leaders following her demise. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother”.

Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, also expressed his “deepest condolences” for Hiraba’s passing.

PM Modi penned a tribute to her on Friday, writing: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity,” he added on Twitter, sharing a photo of her.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 08:33 IST
Next Story

UK brings in negative COVID test requirement for travellers from China

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close