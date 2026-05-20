‘From cordial friendship to partnership’: Meloni says India-Italy reached decisive phase after meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held diplomatic talks in Rome on Wednesday, after which the two leaders issued a joint press statement highlighting the strength of India-Italy ties. After the meeting, Meloni highlighted that the ties between the two countries have reached a “decisive phase”, expanding with unprecedented momentum.

It was the final stop of Modi’s five-nation Europe tour – after Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the UAE.

Before their formal delegation-level talks on Wednesday, Meloni described the current state of bilateral ties plainly: “The relationship between India and Italy has now reached a decisive phase. In recent years, our ties have expanded with unprecedented momentum, evolving from a cordial friendship to a special strategic partnership founded on the values of freedom and democracy, as well as a shared vision of the future.”