Ahead of Modi’s Dhaka trip, protests held against CAA

Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on March 17 to join the celebrations marking the country’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary. (File Photo) Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on March 17 to join the celebrations marking the country’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Bangladesh has come under a cloud over massive protests against Citizenship Amendment Act that were held in Dhaka on Friday. One of the protesting outfits gave a call to form a nationwide human chain on March 12 and urged protesters to take to the streets carrying black flag, shoes, brooms and wearing shrouds.

As per New Age Bangladesh, protests were organised by Samamana Islami Dalgulo and Islami Andolan Bangladesh. They staged demonstrations at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque premises and adjacent areas.

Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on March 17 to join the celebrations marking the country’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary.

“The Islami Andolan Bangladesh declared to arrange prayer sessions in mosques on March 13 seeking divine blessings for oppressed Muslims in India and to hold demonstrations in the country,” the New Age, a media outlet said.

Addressing the rally as the chair, Jamiat Ulama e Islam Bangladesh leader and Hefazate Islam’s Dhaka city amir Nur Hossain Kasemi announced to form a countrywide human chain on March 12.

He criticised the government, saying it had come to power by snatching people’s votes and was not understanding people’s sentiments. He said that they would resist Modi’s Bangladesh visit at any cost.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.