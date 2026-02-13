‘This victory shows people’s trust’: PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief Tarique Rahman on the “decisive victory” in the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, as it became clear that the BNP would have a majority in the 300-member parliament.

The Prime Minister’s congratulatory post on X came before the Election Commission of Bangladesh announced the official results. The BNP, according to local media projections, is expected to garner more than 200 seats.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,” he said.