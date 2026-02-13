‘This victory shows people’s trust’: PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman on BNP’s historic win in Bangladesh

PM Modi's congratulatory post on X came before the Election Commission of Bangladesh announced the official results.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
2 min readDhakaUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman. (AP Photo)Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman. (AP Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief Tarique Rahman on the “decisive victory” in the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, as it became clear that the BNP would have a majority in the 300-member parliament.

The Prime Minister’s congratulatory post on X came before the Election Commission of Bangladesh announced the official results. The BNP, according to local media projections, is expected to garner more than 200 seats.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,” he said.

Extending support, he said, “India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.”

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,” he said, tagging Rahman’s and the BNP’s accounts on X.

India had reached out to Rahman after his mother and former PM Khaleda Zia’s death, when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Dhaka in early January to convey condolences.

Rahman had also not made any anti-India statements during his election campaign.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now.

