Bangladesh Election Results: PM Modi speaks with BNP’s Tarique Rahman on ‘remarkable victory’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman poses for a photograph in his party office in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

After a historic mandate for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 13th parliamentary elections held in the country on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi spoke with BNP’s chairperson Tarique Rahman and congratulated him on the “remarkable victory” in the Bangladesh polls.

Informing about his conversation with Rahman on X, PM Modi wrote in a post, “Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.”