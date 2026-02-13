Bajaj
Bangladesh Election Results: PM Modi speaks with BNP’s Tarique Rahman on ‘remarkable victory’

In a landmark victory, the BNP has won more than two-thirds of seats in parliament.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 13, 2026 04:20 PM IST First published on: Feb 13, 2026 at 04:09 PM IST
bangladesh election resultsBangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman poses for a photograph in his party office in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

After a historic mandate for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 13th parliamentary elections held in the country on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi spoke with BNP’s chairperson Tarique Rahman and congratulated him on the “remarkable victory” in the Bangladesh polls.

Informing about his conversation with Rahman on X, PM Modi wrote in a post, “Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.”

In a landmark victory, the BNP has won more than two-thirds of seats in parliament and the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister late Khaleda Zia, 60-year-old Rahman, who returned to the country after 17 years of self-exile from London, is the frontrunner to hold the prime minister’s post.

Talking about India-Bangladesh relations, PM Modi wrote, “As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples.”

PM Modi had earlier congratulated Rahman on the victory in the parliamentary elections after it became clear that BNP would secure a comfortable majority in the 300 member parliament.

Detailing about Bangladesh election results, PM Modi wrote, “India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

