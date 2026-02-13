Bangladesh Election Results: PM Modi speaks with BNP’s Tarique Rahman on ‘remarkable victory’

After a historic mandate for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 13th parliamentary elections held in the country on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi spoke with BNP’s chairperson Tarique Rahman and congratulated him on the “remarkable victory” in the Bangladesh polls.
Informing about his conversation with Rahman on X, PM Modi wrote in a post, “Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.”
I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.
In a landmark victory, the BNP has won more than two-thirds of seats in parliament and the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister late Khaleda Zia, 60-year-old Rahman, who returned to the country after 17 years of self-exile from London, is the frontrunner to hold the prime minister’s post.
Talking about India-Bangladesh relations, PM Modi wrote, “As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples.”
PM Modi had earlier congratulated Rahman on the victory in the parliamentary elections after it became clear that BNP would secure a comfortable majority in the 300 member parliament.
Detailing about Bangladesh election results, PM Modi wrote, “India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.”