Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III

Making a new vow when the monarch changes is not a legal requirement, but all 650 lawmakers will have a chance to retake the oath in the coming days if they wish

All lawmakers pledge allegiance to the monarch after they are elected (AP)

Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her government have taken oaths of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge he will “bear true allegiance to his Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors,” followed by the longest-serving lawmakers and the prime minister.

All lawmakers pledge allegiance to the monarch after they are elected. Making a new vow when the monarch changes is not a legal requirement, but all 650 lawmakers will have a chance to retake the oath in the coming days if they wish.

Watch |King Charles III Proclamation Ceremony Live Updates: PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III

Normal parliamentary business has been suspended during a period of mourning for the queen. The House of Commons is holding a rare Saturday session so that lawmakers can pay tribute to the late monarch.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 06:56:38 pm
