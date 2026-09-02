PM Balendra Shah under pressure to attend UN General Assembly, seek support

Prime Minister Balendra Shah is under pressure from within his government and the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) to lead Nepal’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York and seek international support following the country’s worst flood disaster.

The pressure comes as the death toll from Wednesday’s floods crossed 1,000, with nearly 4000 still missing.

The government is urging Shah to use the UNGA platform to seek climate justice for Nepal, international support for post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction, and a stronger global response to protect the Himalayan ecosystem.

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“It is still not certain if the Prime Minister will go, but there is unanimity in the government that he should and lobby with the international community for climate justice and post-calamity rehabilitation and reconstruction,” a senior government official said.