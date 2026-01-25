‘Please get the truth out about our son’: Alex Pretti’s parents speak after son shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis

Minnesota Conservation officers and State Troopers try to arrest a protester that tore down police tape in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Photo: AP)

Parents of Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse shot dead by a US Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis, have urged authorities and the public to focus on what the video evidence shows about their son’s final moments.

Michael and Susan Pretti issued a statement on Saturday, read aloud on local television station KARE 11, after videos of the shooting spread online. The killing was the second fatal shooting by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis this month.

What Pretti’s parents say

“We are heartbroken but also very angry,” the statement said. “Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital.”

They said their son wanted to make a difference. “Unfortunately, he will not be with us to see his impact.”

The parents strongly rejected claims by federal officials that Pretti posed a violent threat. Referring to video footage, they said he was not holding a gun.

“He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down,” the statement said. “Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man.”

What the videos show

Multiple videos reviewed by The Associated Press (AP) show a tense encounter lasting about 30 seconds on a Minneapolis street on Saturday morning.

In one video, Pretti is seen standing in the road holding a phone and speaking to a federal officer wearing tactical gear. The officer pushes him toward the pavement. Protesters move in and out of the street as officers attempt to control the crowd.

In another video, an officer shoves a woman protester, who stumbles. Pretti moves between her and the officer, stretching his arms out. An officer deploys pepper spray, and Pretti raises his hand and turns his head away.

Moments later, several officers surround Pretti, force him to the ground and try to pull his arms behind his back. At least one officer appears to draw a gun. Someone can be heard shouting “gun”. Shots are then fired. The videos do not clearly show who fired first.

What officials say

The Department of Homeland Security said Pretti approached Border Patrol officers carrying a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and “violently resisted” when officers tried to disarm him. Officials said agents fired “defensive shots”. They did not say whether the weapon was visible before the shooting.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he had watched the videos and rejected the federal account. “I’ve seen the videos, from several angles, and it’s sickening,” he said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the footage showed “more than six masked agents” beating a resident before he was shot.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Pretti attacked officers. Customs and Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino said Pretti intended to cause serious harm. US President Donald Trump criticised Walz and Frey on social media and questioned why local police were not protecting federal agents. Investigations into the shooting are continuing.