Planes carrying 19 women and children linked to Islamic State land in Australia

A group of supporters surround a woman and child with alleged ties to the Islamic State as they arrive at Melbourne international Airport, in Melbourne, Australia (Photo/AP)

Two planes carrying 19 Australian women and children linked to the Islamic State group, held in Syria, arrived in Melbourne and Sydney on Tuesday (May 26), as the Australian government warned that some returnees could face legal action.

The government had earlier confirmed that seven women and 12 children were expected to arrive home aboard Qatar Airways flights, less than three weeks after a group of 13 individuals returned to the Australian cities in a similar situation.

Out of the four women on earlier flights, three were charged with slavery and terrorism offences.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said authorities would take strict action against any of the individuals who committed crimes, upon their arrival in the country.