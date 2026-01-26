skip to content
Private jet carrying 8 people crashes at Bangor international airport in Maine

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 26, 2026 11:14 AM IST First published on: Jan 26, 2026 at 07:43 AM IST
A private jet carrying ‍eight ⁠people crashed on ​takeoff from ‌Bangor, Maine, ​on Sunday evening, ‌CNN reported, citing a source ‌briefed ‌on the ‌incident ‍based ⁠on preliminary ​information.

The source said the extent of injuries is not yet known.

The aircraft involved was identified as a Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet, according to preliminary information shared with CNN.

Bangor airport officials said emergency crews responded at around 7:45 pm local time following reports of an incident. The airport has since been closed.

The crash happened as a major snowstorm moved across parts of the northeastern United States. Conditions in Maine were below freezing, with light snowfall and poor visibility at the time.

Federal records show the aircraft is registered to a limited liability company based in Houston, CNN reported.

The plane had arrived in ‌Maine from Texas, the government official said. The company listed as its ‌registered owner shares a Houston address with Arnold & Itkin, a personal injury law firm.

FAA records ‌show the ‍craft went ⁠into ​service in April 2020.The FAA said it would investigate the crash ⁠along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

