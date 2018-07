People being rescued fom the crashed plane. (Source: Twitter/ @ER24EMS) People being rescued fom the crashed plane. (Source: Twitter/ @ER24EMS)

An aircraft crashed outside South Africa’s capital Pretoria on Tuesday, injuring 20 people with at least one in a critical condition, emergency medical services ER24 said on Tuesday.

ER24 posted a picture on its Twitter feed of passengers being helped out of a plane downed in a field.

(more details awaited)

