China plane crash: Aircraft hits CITIC Tower, debris falls from skyscraper | Videos

A small plane reportedly crashed into the CITIC Tower in Beijing’s Guomao district, sending debris falling from the skyscraper and smoke billowing into the air. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash. Details about the aircraft and the extent of the casualties remain unclear.

A small aircraft crashed into Beijing’s CITIC Tower, one of the city’s tallest skyscrapers, causing debris to fall from the building. pic.twitter.com/lmctAJzKJ8 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 26, 2026

With 109 floor, the CITIC tower is Beijing’s tallest building. Nicknamed ‘China Zun’ (ancient Chinese wine vessel), the CITIC tower houses office space in 60 floors, luxury apartments in 20 floors and a hotel with 300 rooms in 20 other floors.

Moments after the crash, Beijing police closed some roads leading to the CITIC Tower located in the city’s central business direct, Reuters reported, adding that ⁠a ​glass panel on a high floor on the side of ​the ​building was missing. Police officers were also spotted stopping people from ​taking pictures and ⁠ushering people away from the building, the report added.

The CITIC tower is the headquarters of the state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group.