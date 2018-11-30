Angela Merkel to miss G20 summit opening after plane makes emergency landing

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not be able to attend the opening of the G20 Summit in Argentina after her plane, en route to the summit, made an emergency landing in Cologne on Thursday, AFP reported.

“Following a technical problem, the official plane landed safely in Cologne,” the news agency quoted the Chancellery as saying.

Named Konrad Adenauer after Germany’s first post-war chancellor, the Airbus A340-300 was met on the tarmac by fire engines, news agency DPA said. It further added that Merkel was still waiting for a replacement plane to take her to Buenos Aires for the G20 summit. The aircraft had to turn back from Netherland and land in Cologne as it was on the base available with a replacement plane.

In this year’s G20 summit, leaders from across the globe are expected to dwell of the theme: “building consensus for fair and sustainable development”. The meeting is divided into three sections which are “putting people first”, “building consensus” and “embracing opportunity.”

(Inputs from AFP)