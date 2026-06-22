3 students killed, five hurt in Philippines high school shooting

Police said both male suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting. One of them is a student at the school.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 11:26 AM IST
Philippines school shootingAuthorities secured the campus and launched an investigation into the attack. (Source: Pexels/ Representational
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A high school shooting in Philippines on Monday left three students dead and five others injured.

The shooting took place at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, where two armed men allegedly opened fire on campus, according to the local police. As the gunshots were heard, students and teachers rushed for safety through the school grounds.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured students to nearby hospitals. Authorities secured the campus and launched an investigation into the attack, as per Associated Press.

Police said both male suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting. One of them is a student at the school. Officials have not yet released the identities of those taken into custody.

It is still not clear what the motive was behind the attack. Investigators are questioning witnesses and reviewing evidence to determine what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated..

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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