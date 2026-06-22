3 students killed, five hurt in Philippines high school shooting

Authorities secured the campus and launched an investigation into the attack. (Source: Pexels/ Representational

A high school shooting in Philippines on Monday left three students dead and five others injured.

The shooting took place at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, where two armed men allegedly opened fire on campus, according to the local police. As the gunshots were heard, students and teachers rushed for safety through the school grounds.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured students to nearby hospitals. Authorities secured the campus and launched an investigation into the attack, as per Associated Press.

Police said both male suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting. One of them is a student at the school. Officials have not yet released the identities of those taken into custody.