WATCH: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte apologises to God

July 12, 2018
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he was “sorry” for calling God “stupid” while criticising the Biblical story of man’s creation on a television show. The remark sparked an uproar in the country, which has the largest Catholic population in Asia.
He said, “I only apologise to god, nobody else,” adding, “If I have wronged God, he would be happy to listen. Why? Because my God is all-forgiving.”
This comes soon after Duterte said he would not apologise for his God remark, “not in a million years.” Later, he vowed to resign as the President if someone could prove God’s existence.
