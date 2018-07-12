WATCH: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte apologises to God

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he was “sorry” for calling God “stupid” while criticising the Biblical story of man’s creation on a television show. The remark sparked an uproar in the country, which has the largest Catholic population in Asia.

He said, “I only apologise to god, nobody else,” adding, “If I have wronged God, he would be happy to listen. Why? Because my God is all-forgiving.”

This comes soon after Duterte said he would not apologise for his God remark, “not in a million years.” Later, he vowed to resign as the President if someone could prove God’s existence.

