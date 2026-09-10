Over 80 missing, 5 dead after ferry fire in Philippines

This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows remains of ferry MV June Aster that caught fire off Palawan province, western Philippines (AP).

A massive fire aboard a ferry in the central Philippines killed five onboard on Wednesday. More than 80 remained missing till the last reports came in, reported BBC. Emergency crews have launched an extensive offshore search-and-rescue operation.

The vessel MV June Aster, carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members, was travelling from Manila to Coron in Palawan province when the fire broke out around 6:45 PM (local time). Bad weather, strong waves and currents have complicated the search. The ferry, which was still afloat after the fire was put out, had drifted farther from the coast, officials said.

People jumped off the boat in panic. Philippines Coast Guard responders managed to rescue 43 people from the water and moved them to an emergency evacuation shelter in Barangay Turda. At least five have been confirmed so far, while around 86 passengers and crew members remain missing, BBC reported.