Over 80 missing, 5 dead after ferry fire in Philippines

At least 5 people were killed and over 80 went missing after a massive fire broke out aboard the MV June Aster ferry traveling to Palawan, Philippines.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Philippines ferry fireThis photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows remains of ferry MV June Aster that caught fire off Palawan province, western Philippines (AP).
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A massive fire aboard a ferry in the central Philippines killed five onboard on Wednesday. More than 80 remained missing till the last reports came in, reported BBC. Emergency crews have launched an extensive offshore search-and-rescue operation.

The vessel MV June Aster, carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members, was travelling from Manila to Coron in Palawan province when the fire broke out around 6:45 PM (local time). Bad weather, strong waves and currents have complicated the search. The ferry, which was still afloat after the fire was put out, had drifted farther from the coast, officials said.

People jumped off the boat in panic. Philippines Coast Guard responders managed to rescue 43 people from the water and moved them to an emergency evacuation shelter in Barangay Turda. At least five have been confirmed so far, while around 86 passengers and crew members remain missing, BBC reported.

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Video shared by the coast guard showed the vessel engulfed in flames during the night as rescuers pulled survivors from the water and transferred them to smaller boats.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said the figures were still changing as operations continued. “We are continuing search and rescue operations,” she said, according to Associated Press.

Survivors told authorities the fire may have started in the cargo hold before spreading rapidly through the vessel.

Authorities said there were no immediate confirmed reports of foreign nationals on board. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with the coast guard coordinating with the ferry operator and maritime authorities.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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