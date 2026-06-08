Video: Buildings turn to rubble after powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; 32 dead

In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, rescuers inspect the damage after an earthquake in General Santos, Philippines. (Photo: AP)

At least 32 people were killed and more than 200 injured after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, triggering tsunami warnings and causing widespread damage, according to Reuters and local officials.

The quake hit offshore near Mindanao, close to General Santos city, shaking buildings violently and sending residents rushing out into the streets in panic. Visuals circulating on social media showed structures swaying before parts of buildings collapsed, leaving debris scattered across roads.

More wild footage from today’s massive earthquake in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/Cdylad2d7W — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 8, 2026

Authorities said tsunami waves were recorded along parts of the southern coast, prompting warnings for residents to move to higher ground. Alerts were also issued in neighbouring countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia, though only minor sea level changes were observed there.

Emergency teams were deployed across affected areas as officials assessed the scale of the damage. Several buildings reported structural cracks, while a key bridge in the region sustained damage. Flights at General Santos airport were briefly suspended as a precaution.

In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, rescuers inspect the damage after an earthquake in General Santos, Philippines, Monday, June 8, 2026. (Philippine Red Cross via AP)

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as the tremor struck. “People ran out of their homes as the ground shook. Some could barely stand,” a local disaster official said.

💔 First day of school… then the earth shattered everything 😭



A powerful earthquake struck Southern Mindanao at around 7:37 a.m. on Monday, with General Santos City, Sarangani philippines pic.twitter.com/QfefDfiepi — Benj (@B3n0444) June 8, 2026

Multiple buildings were seen crumbling into rubble as the ground shook violently. In one clip filmed outside a school campus, students were seen gathered in an open ground area as a precautionary measure as the building collapsed.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake today, June 8, 2026, caused multiple building collapses and extensive damage in General Santos, Mindanao, Philippines. pic.twitter.com/ortl6Myp5L — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) June 8, 2026

The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a seismically active zone prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Authorities warned of possible aftershocks and urged residents to remain cautious as rescue and relief operations continued.

The earthquake happened in one of the Philippines most seismically active regions, according to government scientists.

Story continues below this ad

The affected provinces face the Cotabato Trench, a “major earthquake-generating structure”, according to the Philippine Institute of Vulcanology and Seismology.

The trench is capable of generating minor to great earthquakes, Phivolcs says.

(With inputs from agencies)