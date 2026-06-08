Video: Buildings turn to rubble after powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; 32 dead

Visuals circulating on social media showed structures swaying before parts of buildings collapsed, leaving debris scattered across roads.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 8, 2026 07:44 PM IST First published on: Jun 8, 2026 at 07:43 PM IST
Philippines EarthquakeIn this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, rescuers inspect the damage after an earthquake in General Santos, Philippines. (Photo: AP)

At least 32 people were killed and more than 200 injured after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, triggering tsunami warnings and causing widespread damage, according to Reuters and local officials.

The quake hit offshore near Mindanao, close to General Santos city, shaking buildings violently and sending residents rushing out into the streets in panic. Visuals circulating on social media showed structures swaying before parts of buildings collapsed, leaving debris scattered across roads.

Authorities said tsunami waves were recorded along parts of the southern coast, prompting warnings for residents to move to higher ground. Alerts were also issued in neighbouring countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia, though only minor sea level changes were observed there.

Emergency teams were deployed across affected areas as officials assessed the scale of the damage. Several buildings reported structural cracks, while a key bridge in the region sustained damage. Flights at General Santos airport were briefly suspended as a precaution.

Philippines Earthquake
In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, rescuers inspect the damage after an earthquake in General Santos, Philippines, Monday, June 8, 2026. (Philippine Red Cross via AP)

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as the tremor struck. “People ran out of their homes as the ground shook. Some could barely stand,” a local disaster official said.

Multiple buildings were seen crumbling into rubble as the ground shook violently. In one clip filmed outside a school campus, students were seen gathered in an open ground area as a precautionary measure as the building collapsed.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a seismically active zone prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Authorities warned of possible aftershocks and urged residents to remain cautious as rescue and relief operations continued.

The earthquake happened in one of the Philippines most seismically active regions, according to government scientists.

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The affected provinces face the Cotabato Trench, a “major earthquake-generating structure”, according to the Philippine Institute of Vulcanology and Seismology.

The trench is capable of generating minor to great earthquakes, Phivolcs says.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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