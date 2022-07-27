Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

Updated: July 27, 2022 8:39:49 am
A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, with strong tremors felt in many areas including in the capital Manila.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake which occured at a shallow depth of 10 km.
USGS said the earthquake’s epicentre was about 11 km east-southeast of the town of Dolores in Abra province.
Eric Singson, a congressman in the northern Ilocos Sur province, told DZMM radio station the quake had been felt strongly.
“The earthquake lasted 30 seconds or more. I thought my house would fall,” said Singson.
SAFER GROUNDS
Officers and staff at the Manila Police Department headquarters on UN Avenue, Manila walk outside to safer grounds as a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit Bangued, Abra on 27 July. Video by Bob Dungo Jr.#EarthquakePH #DailyTribune pic.twitter.com/mssuTbCg59
— Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) July 27, 2022
“Now, we are trying to reach people…. Right now there are aftershocks so we are outside our home,” he added.
The quake was also felt strongly in Manila and the city’s metro rail systems had been halted at rush hour after the quake, the transport ministry said.
The senate building in the capital was also evacuated, media reported.
LOOK: Employees and members of the media covering the Palace temporarily vacate the New Executive Building inside the Malacañang Complex following the 7.3-magnitude quake that jolted Metro Manila earlier this morning. | @TheManilaTimes pic.twitter.com/mTDofAUiI1
— Kristina Maralit (@tmt_kmaralit) July 27, 2022
Renato Solidum, director of the state seismology agency, told DZMM radio station, that the quake could have caused damage in Abra where Dolores is located, but did not see damage in Manila.
“In the capital region it was not destructive. I think it does not have an effect on structures but good to inspect vital facilities like the MRT.”
