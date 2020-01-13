LIVE Updates: Lava gushes from Philippine volcano as ash spreads to Manila; airport operations partially resume

Residents on a boat while the Taal Volcano erupts in Talisay, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020. (Jes Aznar/The New York Times) Residents on a boat while the Taal Volcano erupts in Talisay, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020. (Jes Aznar/The New York Times)

Red-hot lava gushed out of a volcano near the capital of the Philippines Monday after its eruption prompted warnings of a possible “volcanic tsunami” and forced the residents to evacuate. Manila’s international airport which was shut Sunday partially resumed its operations this morning. Offices and schools continue to remain shut.

The explosion, which sent a plume of ash half a mile into the air, came months after the volcano — Taal, about 40 miles south of Manila — began exhibiting a state of unrest. While there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, the eruption has triggered some 75 earthquakes and spewed “ballistic fragments,” Bloomberg reported.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the danger level around Taal three notches on Sunday to level 4, indicating “a hazardous eruption may happen within hours or days,” said Renato Solidum, who heads the volcanology institute. Level 5, the highest, means a hazardous eruption is underway and could affect a larger area.

It’s hard to tell when the eruption would stop. Salvador Panelo, a spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte, said the government was “closely monitoring the situation of Taal Volcano.”

“It’s been endless evacuation since last night,” said Lita Laverinto, an operations officer with the Office of Civil Defense in Calabarzon told Bloomberg. “We need masks; our volunteers and respondents who are directing rescues and evacuation really need them,” he added.

The government’s disaster-response agency reported about 8,000 villagers have moved to at least 38 evacuation centers in the hard-hit province of Batangas and nearby Cavite province, but officials expect the number to swell with hundreds of thousands more being brought out of harm’s way, news agency AP reported.

Hundreds of thousands more may need to be evacuated if eruptions in the main crater cause surrounding craters to explode. A change of wind direction means ash is blowing over municipalities not included in earlier emergency plans, swelling the number of communities affected.

Taal volcano releases ash and smoke during an eruption in Tagaytay, Cavite province south of Manila, Philippines (AP) Taal volcano releases ash and smoke during an eruption in Tagaytay, Cavite province south of Manila, Philippines (AP)

The officials also appealed to people not to return to their villages now as the volcano could explode anytime. “We have a problem, our people are panicking due to the volcano because they want to save their livelihood, their pigs and herds of cows,” Mayor Wilson Maralit of Balete town told DZMM radio. “We’re trying to stop them from returning and warning that the volcano can explode again anytime and hit them.”

Heavy to light ashfall was reported in towns and cities several miles from the volcano, and officials advised residents to stay indoors and don masks and goggles for safety.

Some residents could not move out of ash-blanketed villages due to a lack of transport and poor visibility. Some refused to leave their homes and farms, officials said. “Our problem is access to affected areas,” said Jovener Dupilas, an information officer with the Office of Civil Defense told Bloomberg. “The ash fall is so thick and heavy that visibility is poor and some trees even fell.”

Lightning strikes beside the ash cloud as Taal Volcano erupted on Sunday (AP) Lightning strikes beside the ash cloud as Taal Volcano erupted on Sunday (AP)

President Rodrigo Duterte’s office ordered the suspension of government work in the capital and of all school classes in Manila and other areas affected by the ash. A statement advised private companies to follow suit. Manila’s international airport also said on Twitter that flights to and from it were suspended because of the eruption. Volcanic ash was seen “in the vicinity of the airport” and nearby air routes, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

An alternative airport north of Manila at Clark freeport remained open but authorities would shut it down too if ashfall threatens flights, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

One of the world’s smallest volcanoes, Taal is among two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies along the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Located in the middle of a lake less than 10 kilometers inland of Balayan Bay on the island of Luzon, Taal — the second-most active volcano — has some 30 active craters, according to Batangas province Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

A man walks along ash fall covered road as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash on Monday (AP Photo) A man walks along ash fall covered road as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash on Monday (AP Photo)

The volcano island has been showing signs of activity since last March, and about three dozen eruptions have been recorded in recent history. It is also a popular attraction for tourists, who view it from a ridge in the Cavite province to the north, the New York Times reported.

“Taal is a very small volcano, but a dangerous volcano,” Renato Solidum told Reuters. “It is unique because it is a volcano within a volcano.” Taal has erupted more than 30 times in the past five centuries, most recently in 1977. An eruption in 1911 killed 1,500 people and one in 1754 lasted for a few months.

