Gunfire breaks out in Philippine Senate as authorities attempt to arrest senator

Senate security run after gunfire was heard along a hallway at the Philippine Senate in Pasay, Philippines. (AP Photo)

Gunshots broke out at the Philippine Senate building in Manila on Wednesday as authorities attempted to arrest senator Ronald dela Rosa after the International Criminal Court said his arrest was imminent.

Panic Inside Senate Building

People and journalists ran for cover after the gunfire broke out inside the Senate building, however, there were no immediate reports of casualties, Philippine Senate Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza said.

Senator Rosa, an ex-police chief, who was also the main enforcer of ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody “war on drugs” had urged people to mobilise against his arrest sanctioned by the ICC.

Philippine troopers secure an area after gunfire was heard at the Philippine Senate in Pasay, Philippines. (AP Photo) Philippine troopers secure an area after gunfire was heard at the Philippine Senate in Pasay, Philippines. (AP Photo)

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant

The ICC on Monday issued an arrest warrant against Rosa on charges of crime against humanity, the similar charge which the former Philippine President Duterte is facing as he awaits his trial in the ICC after his transfer last year, Reuters reported.