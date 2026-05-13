Gunfire breaks out in Philippine Senate as authorities attempt to arrest senator

Rosa's ICC arrest case triggered panic at the Philippine Senate after gunfire broke out during an attempted arrest operation in Manila.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 13, 2026 08:20 PM IST
philippine senateSenate security run after gunfire was heard along a hallway at the Philippine Senate in Pasay, Philippines. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Gunshots broke out at the Philippine Senate building in Manila on Wednesday as authorities attempted to arrest senator Ronald dela Rosa after the International Criminal Court said his arrest was imminent.

Panic Inside Senate Building

People and journalists ran for cover after the gunfire broke out inside the Senate building, however, there were no immediate reports of casualties, Philippine Senate Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza said.

Senator Rosa, an ex-police chief, who was also the main enforcer of ex-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody “war on drugs” had urged people to mobilise against his arrest sanctioned by the ICC.

philippine senate firing Philippine troopers secure an area after gunfire was heard at the Philippine Senate in Pasay, Philippines. (AP Photo)

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant

The ICC on Monday issued an arrest warrant against Rosa on charges of crime against humanity, the similar charge which the former Philippine President Duterte is facing as he awaits his trial in the ICC after his transfer last year, Reuters reported.

Rosa, 64, has denied all the charges and said he hasn’t been involved in any killings.

Rosa Appeals For Public Support

In a Facebook video recorded from his senate office, the senator said, “I am appealing to you, I hope you can help me. Do not allow another Filipino to be brought to The Hague.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments