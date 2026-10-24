Four Philippine Air Force pilots killed during training sortie, collision caught on camera

The incident follows a similar crash in May that killed two pilots in northern Philippines. Another SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight in 2023, killing two pilots.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 01:34 PM IST
The aircraft crashed within the air base premises, with no other casualties reported. Local media reports said the planes collided midair, though the cause of the accident has not been confirmed. (AI Enhanced Screengrab)The aircraft crashed within the air base premises, with no other casualties reported. Local media reports said the planes collided midair, though the cause of the accident has not been confirmed. (AI Enhanced Screengrab)
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Four pilots were killed after two Philippine Air Force SF-260 trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight at Fernando Air Base in Batangas province, south of Manila, on Friday, the military said on Saturday.

The aircraft crashed within the air base premises, with no other casualties reported. Local media reports said the planes collided midair, though the cause of the accident has not been confirmed.

The Philippine Air Force has temporarily grounded its fleet of SF-260 trainer aircraft pending an investigation.

The incident follows a similar crash in May that killed two pilots in northern Philippines. Another SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight in 2023, killing two pilots.

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The Philippine Air Force on Saturday confirmed the deaths of four pilots. The accident occurred at 3.51 pm, with both aircraft going down within the base perimeter. No other casualties were reported, the PAF said in a statement.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, and all SF-260 aircraft have been temporarily grounded as a precautionary measure.

The Air Force said it was coordinating with the bereaved families to provide assistance and appealed to the public to respect their privacy.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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