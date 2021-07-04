scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 04, 2021
Philippine C-130 military plane crashes; 40 rescued

Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana did not say if there were casualties and how many were on board the air force plane.

By: AP | Philippines |
July 4, 2021 11:07:18 am
Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said that those rescued on Sunday were pulled from the wreckage in Sulu province.

The Philippine military chief says a C-130 plane transporting troops has crashed in the country’s south after missing a runway and at least 40 people have been rescued.

He did not say if there were casualties and how many were on board the air force plane.

