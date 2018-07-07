Follow Us:
Saturday, July 07, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Philadelphia: 77-year-old payday lender gets 14 years in prison for scheme

Philadelphia: 77-year-old payday lender gets 14 years in prison for scheme

Charles Hallinan was also ordered Friday to pay a $2.5 million fine for the scheme to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in unlawful debt from high-interest loans.

By: AP | Philadelphia | Published: July 7, 2018 12:12:57 pm
Prosecutors say the 77-year-old Hallinan charged astronomical interest rates of more than 700 percent on the short-term loans. (Representational) Prosecutors say the 77-year-old Hallinan charged astronomical interest rates of more than 700 percent on the short-term loans. (Representational)
Top News

The head of a multimillion-dollar payday lending enterprise has been sentenced in Philadelphia to 14 years in federal prison for evading state regulations by using Native American tribes and a bank as fronts.

Charles Hallinan was also ordered Friday to pay a $2.5 million fine for the scheme to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in unlawful debt from high-interest loans.

Prosecutors say the 77-year-old Hallinan charged astronomical interest rates of more than 700 percent on the short-term loans.

Authorities say the scheme netted Hallinan’s companies more than $690 million in revenue between 1997 and 2013.

Hallinan was also ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment about $64 million. He also must forfeit his interest in $1.2 million in funds in 18 bank accounts; two Mercedes-Benz vehicles; one Bentley vehicle; and his Villanova mansion.

A message seeking comment from his attorney wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement