Pfizer halts Covid vaccine shipment to Israel over pending dues

US pharma company Pfizer stopped a shipment of nearly 700,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Israel after the government failed to pay for the last 2.5 million doses, according to The Jerusalem Post.

With the country currently in the midst of elections, Pfizer is concerned that the government-in-transition will not pay for the shipments.

The Israeli Health Ministry has not commented on the matter.

Pfizer told The Jerusalem Post that it has delivered all the vaccines as agreed to under its November 2020 agreement with Israel.

Israel paid for the first 10 million vaccines it received to manage the majority of its mass vaccination campaign, according to the report.

An agreement to supply additional doses was made between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla when Israel started to run short in February.

“The company is currently working with the Israeli government to update the agreement, to supply additional vaccines to the country.” the company said.

Meanwhile, a radio network operated by the country’s Armed forces reported that Pfizer called Israel a “banana republic”, a term used to describe politically unstable countries whose economies are dependent on limited resource products such as minerals and bananas.