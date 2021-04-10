Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. emergency nod for COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

April 10, 2021 10:16:59 am
Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday they have requested the US Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use of their Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15.
In March, the drugmakers said the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds in a clinical trial.
Whether Covid-19 vaccines work and are safe to use on children is one of the big questions drugmakers are trying to answer. Inoculating children and young people is considered a critical step toward reaching “herd immunity” and taming the pandemic, according to experts.
The companies plan to request similar rulings by other regulatory authorities globally in the coming days.
