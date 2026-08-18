50% of Americans now view India negatively. What Pew survey found

Among Americans aged 65 and older, 50% view India favourably, compared with 42% among those aged 18 to 29. (AI-generated image)

Americans are divided over India, with half expressing an unfavourable opinion of the country, according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center (Pew), which found India’s global image varies sharply across the 36 countries surveyed.

The survey, conducted between February 8 and May 13, 2026, found that 45 per cent of US adults have a favourable view of India, while 50 per cent have an unfavourable view. Pew said the ratings are among the lowest recorded since it began asking Americans about their views of India in 2008.

The shift is significant because favourable opinion of India among Americans stood at 51 per cent in 2023, before falling to 43 per cent in 2024, recovering to 49 per cent in 2025 and then dropping to 45 per cent this year.