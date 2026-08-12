‘I got firebombed’: Peter Navarro on Indian backlash over Russian oil, Trump-Modi tariff talks

White House presidential counsellor Peter Navarro said Wednesday that he was “firebombed” by Indians online after criticising New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, even as he said US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a “very good working relationship” and will “work out” the issue of potential US tariffs over Russian energy imports.
The US Senate on August 7 passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by 86-11. The legislation would give Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from the five largest buyers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, potentially putting India in the crosshairs.
Responding to a question by news agency ANI about the issue, Navarro repeated his criticism of India’s Russian oil purchases, referring to an op-ed he wrote in the Financial Times several months ago. He argued that India had imported relatively little Russian oil before Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine but sharply increased purchases afterwards.
Navarro also said he faced intense online backlash from Indians after publishing the op-ed, saying he was “firebombed” on the internet.
“During the Ukraine-Russia war, 6-8 months ago, I think I wrote wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times, which absolutely factually correctly pointed out that prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India was not involved in the oil trade with Russia, but afterwards it got heavily involved and was selling a lot of refined products on behalf of Russia, which helped feed the war machine,” he said referring to his article.
#WATCH | Washington, DC (US): “…With respect to your question, the President and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it’s not for me to get between that…,” says U.S. presidential counselor Peter… pic.twitter.com/zClGwhXOTT
“And that issue has been resolved. Maybe I had a little bit to do with that with that op-ed, but I can tell you, I got actually firebombed by the Indian continent on the internet. All I would say to you, don’t do that. That’s not how we resolve problems here in America. With respect to your question, the president and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it’s not for me or any gaggle to get between that,” he added.
India has, however, maintained that its energy procurements depend directly on the country’s requirements and market conditions.
The legislation could also complicate global oil trade, particularly if tariffs disrupt purchases by major Russian-oil buyers.
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Although the Republican-majority Senate passed the bill with broad bipartisan support, it remains unclear whether the Trump administration will push for its passage in the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority.
India relies on imports to meet more than 88 per cent of its crude oil needs, with Russia currently accounting for over half of those imports.
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