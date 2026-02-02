Peter Mandelson resigns from Labour to prevent ‘further embarrassment’ over Epstein links

Peter Mandelson has resigned from the Labour Party to avoid causing it “further embarrassment” following the release of new US documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, according to The Guardian.

Mandelson said on Sunday that he had written to Labour’s general secretary to step down from party membership after documents released by the US Department of Justice appeared to link him to financial transactions involving the late convicted sex offender.

In his letter, Mandelson said: “I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and I feel regretful and sorry about this.”

He added that allegations suggesting Epstein made payments to him about 20 years ago were “false” and needed to be investigated.

“While doing this, I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party,” he said.

Mandelson also repeated his apology to victims of Epstein, saying: “I want to take this opportunity to repeat my apology to the women and girls whose voices should have been heard long before now.”

How the Epstein links resurfaced

The resignation follows the release of emails and bank documents by the US justice department on Friday. The files appear to show three payments of $25,000 sent from Epstein’s bank accounts that reference Mandelson.

Contacted about the documents, Mandelson said: “I have no record and no recollection of receiving these sums and do not know if the documents are authentic.”

He said he regretted continuing his association with Epstein and added: “I deeply regret doing so and apologise unequivocally to the women and girls who suffered.”

The documents were released in the United States. US authorities have said the Epstein files may include material that is incomplete or disputed, and being named does not imply wrongdoing.

The Conservative Party called for an independent investigation into Mandelson’s appointment as UK ambassador to the US, a role he left last year following earlier revelations about his links to Epstein.

A Conservative spokesperson said the prime minister should have acted sooner and accused Labour of failing to deal with the issue.

Senior Labour figures said anyone with information about Epstein had a responsibility to cooperate with authorities. Housing Secretary Steve Reed said those linked to Epstein had a “moral obligation” to share what they knew so victims could seek justice.

He declined to comment on whether Mandelson should face further action, saying more clarity was needed.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously and they are investigated in line with our rules and procedures.”

Mandelson served as a senior Labour minister and later as UK ambassador to the US. Pressure had been growing on the party over whether he could return to the House of Lords as a Labour peer following the release of the latest documents.

Mandelson has said he is willing to investigate the claims linked to his name and has denied receiving any improper payments.