‘I’m not hiding from that’: UK Cabinet Office minister concedes leaked Mandelson messages on Starmer’s Downing Street are ’embarrassing’

Peter Mandelson (left) was appointed ambassador to Washington by Keir Starmer (right) in December 2024. (AP file photo)

UK Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds described the messages disclosed in the latest release of the Peter Mandelson files as “embarrassing”, but said the publication demonstrates the government’s commitment to complying with the humble address that required the documents to be made public.

A BBC report quoted Symonds as saying, “Look, they are embarrassing, I’m not hiding from that.”

The documents, running into hundreds of pages, include text messages and emails exchanged between Mandelson and senior government officials relating to his tenure as the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States.

Private messages released as part of government documents relating to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States have revealed sharp criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership and concerns over the Labour Party’s handling of welfare reforms.