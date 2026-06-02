‘I’m not hiding from that’: UK Cabinet Office minister concedes leaked Mandelson messages on Starmer’s Downing Street are ’embarrassing’

UK Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds described the messages disclosed in the latest release of the Peter Mandelson filesas “embarrassing”, but said the publication demonstrates the government’s commitment to complying with the humble address that required the documents to be made public.
A BBC report quoted Symonds as saying, “Look, they are embarrassing, I’m not hiding from that.”
The documents, running into hundreds of pages, include text messages and emails exchanged between Mandelson and senior government officials relating to his tenure as the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States.
According to a report by HuffPost, Mandelson privately described Downing Street as “beleaguered and bereft” and called for a significant overhaul of the Prime Minister’s operation. The messages were exchanged with Pat McFadden, who was Cabinet Office minister at the time and is now Work and Pensions Secretary.
In a message dated July 30 last year, Mandelson reportedly told McFadden that “No. 10 required a complete revamp and infusion of purpose and confidence” to improve the government’s performance. Earlier exchanges also showed Mandelson expressing concerns about the government’s political direction following local election results, the HuffPost reported.
Mandelson argued that the government lacked the energy and sense of mission needed to convince voters that it could deliver change. According to the report, he urged ministers to move beyond traditional Whitehall processes and adopt a more risk-taking approach, saying they should behave in a “more Trumpian risk-taking and daredevil way.”
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The messages were included in nearly 1,500 pages of documents released following a parliamentary “Humble Address”. Mandelson was appointed ambassador to Washington by Starmer in December 2024. The documents were released as part of parliamentary scrutiny of that appointment.
Welfare reform rebellion raised fears over Starmer’s authority
The documents also reveal concerns among senior Labour figures about the political consequences of the government’s welfare reform plans.
According to reports citing iPaper, McFadden warned Mandelson that a growing rebellion among Labour MPs over proposed reductions to sickness and disability-related benefits posed a serious threat to Starmer’s authority.
More than 120 Labour MPs were reportedly prepared to oppose the reforms, prompting discussions within government about the potential political fallout. In one exchange, McFadden wrote that Starmer was meeting MPs leading the opposition to the plans and warned that losing the vote, withdrawing the legislation or substantially weakening it would “destroy his authority”, the HuffPost reported.
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The leaked exchanges also showed McFadden expressing frustration with Labour MPs opposed to the reforms. In messages cited by HuffPost, he suggested some colleagues were focused primarily on identifying new sources of taxation to fund welfare spending.
Conservatives seize on leaked messages
The opposition Conservatives used the disclosures to renew criticism of Labour’s economic and welfare policies.
The HuffPost report quoted Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch as saying that the messages showed disconnect between Labour’s public and private positions on welfare spending and taxation. She argued that Labour MPs were focused on increasing taxes to support higher welfare expenditure after the government abandoned parts of its planned reforms.
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