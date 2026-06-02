‘Beleaguered and bereft’: Mandelson’s private messages reveal sharp criticism of Starmer, Downing Street and Labour MPs

Lord Mandelson also raised concerns about policymaking, saying the government did not handle policy “well enough”.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 2, 2026 05:48 AM IST First published on: Jun 2, 2026 at 05:48 AM IST
Lord MandelsonMessages released by the UK government show that Lord Mandelson privately criticised Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. (File Photo)

Messages released by the UK government show that Lord Mandelson privately criticised Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Downing Street and Labour MPs.

The documents, running to around 1,500 pages, include exchanges between Lord Mandelson and senior ministers linked to his appointment as the UK’s ambassador to the United States. He was later removed from the role due to his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In one message, Lord Mandelson described Downing Street as “beleaguered and bereft” and said it needed a “complete revamp”, the BBC reported.

Concerns over leadership and authority

The messages suggest doubts within government ranks about Keir’s leadership. In a text sent in May 2025, Lord Mandelson said the prime minister “lacks verve as does the Cabinet as a whole”.

Around the same time, Labour suffered losses in local elections and a by-election. Cabinet minister Pat McFadden wrote: “Awful feeling today. What a shellacking,” according to the BBC.

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In later exchanges, both men discussed the risk of a parliamentary defeat over welfare reforms. Lord Mandelson warned: “I am not sure that Keir survives that,” while McFadden said defeat or withdrawal of the bill could “destroy his authority”.

Criticism of No 10 operations

The messages also point to frustration with how Downing Street was functioning. McFadden described the situation as “not good”, adding advisers “don’t think they know what they want”.

Lord Mandelson said: “They don’t work as a team… none of them really know what Keir thinks or wants,” the BBC reported.

He added that the system was producing poor results, saying: “Rubbish in, rubbish out.”

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Views on Labour MPs and policy

In another exchange, McFadden appeared to criticise Labour backbenchers, saying meetings focused on “who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others.”

Lord Mandelson also raised concerns about policymaking, saying the government did not handle policy “well enough”.

Political reaction and publication

The documents were released after MPs voted earlier this year to make them public. Some parts remain redacted for security and privacy reasons, while others have been withheld due to an ongoing police investigation into Lord Mandelson. He denies any wrongdoing.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the messages showed Labour figures speaking differently in private and public.

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A spokesperson for McFadden said his focus has been on improving opportunities, especially for young people, rather than entitlement.

The BBC reported that the publication is one of the largest of its kind by the government, costing more than £1 million.

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Lord Mandelson was appointed ambassador to the US in December 2024. Before that, he had sought support from ministers for other roles, including chancellor of Oxford University.

Some ministers’ messages were not fully available. Nick Thomas-Symonds said his phone had been stolen and he shared what he could recall, an ally told the BBC.

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The release of the messages has renewed scrutiny of the decision to appoint Lord Mandelson and its political impact.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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