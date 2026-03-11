Misled or ignored? First Mandelson Files released as UK PM Starmer faces storm over Epstein link

Britain’s government Wednesday released the first batch of documents related to the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington, once again raising questions about Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s decision to pick someone linked to Jeffrey Epstein, news agency Reuters reported.

The documents, which cover the vetting process of Mandelson, come as he is under police investigation for allegedly leaking government documents to the late convicted sex offender. Their release is unlikely to ease the pressure on Starmer, who is already facing criticism over the appointment as well as several recent policy U-turns.

Starmer’s allies have tried to downplay the significance of the documents, arguing that some key details are being withheld because the police investigation is still ongoing.

More documents are expected to be released later. According to the prime minister’s team, those papers could show that Mandelson misled Starmer about the extent of his ties with Epstein before being appointed Britain’s top diplomat to the United States.

Mandelson, who served as a government minister when Labour was last in power more than 15 years ago, stepped down from the House of Lords in February following scrutiny over his links to Epstein. He was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in office.

Documents released by the U.S. Justice Department in January included emails suggesting Mandelson may have shared government documents with Epstein. They also indicated that Epstein had recorded payments made either to Mandelson or to his then-partner, who is now his husband.

Mandelson has said he does not remember receiving any payments. He has not publicly addressed the allegations of leaking documents and has not responded to requests for comment.

Diligence process during Mandelson’s appointment failed to meet standards: UK minister

British senior minister Darren Jones said the documents covering the appointment of Mandelson as ambassador to Washington showed ⁠that the due diligence process fell short of what was required.

“We know that these ⁠documents ⁠also reveal that the ⁠due diligence ‌process ​fell short ‌of what is required,” ‌Jones ​said ​in statement ​to parliament, shortly ​after the government ⁠published the documents

(With inputs from Reuters)