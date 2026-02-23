Epstein files: Peter Mandelson arrested by UK police on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Peter Mandelson arrested by UK police on suspicion of misconduct in public office following investigation linked to Jeffrey Epstein allegations.

By: Express Global Desk
Feb 23, 2026
Peter Mandelson is seen outside his home in north west London. (AP)

Former US ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson has been arrested by the UK police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a police statement read.

Mandelson had been under the investigation over allegations that he shared market-sensitive government information with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while being a minister, BBC reported.

“Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview. This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas,” the Metropolitan Police said in the statement.

Mandelson’s arrest comes four days after former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in a separate case on suspicion of a similar offence related to his connection with Epstein. However, the former prince was released after 11 hours in custody and the case is still being investigated by the British police.

Who is Peter Mandelson?

Peter Mandelson had been a major figure for Labour over decades after he started working for the party in 1980s. Mandelson played a vital role in former UK PM Tony Blair’s landslide victory in 1997 and was pivotal in the New Labour movement in Britain.

Mandelson was appointed as UK’s ambassador to the US in December 2024 by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A BBC report suggests that it had been known, prior to Mandelson’s appointment, that he had a friendship with Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 after being convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute by a Florida state court in 2008.

