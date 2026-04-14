Hungary turns page: New PM Magyar’s praise of Trump, openness to talks with Putin after Orban’s exit

The 16-year tenure of Viktor Orbán came to an end on Sunday after Péter Magyar of the Tisza party successfully unseated Hungary’s longtime prime minister in a landslide election victory.

On Monday, Magyar said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to call him, he would take the call and urge him to end the war in Ukraine. Hungary’s outgoing prime minister had previously commented on US President Donald Trump, who, along with his senior officials, publicly endorsed Orbán and even appeared at his campaign rallies.

The news of Orbán’s ouster and Magyar’s victory in Hungary’s polls has been welcomed by several European countries, including Poland, France, Germany, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Orbán had often been criticized by his European partners for repeatedly using Hungary’s veto power to block EU decisions, NBC News reported.