Hegseth asks US Army’s top uniformed officer to step down amid Iran war

US Army Chief Randy George: The move comes as US Army paratroopers are heading to the Middle East along with thousands of Marines and other assets.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 3, 2026 10:31 AM IST
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy GeorgeUS Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George. (AP Photo)
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US Army Chief Randy George: United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth late Thursday asked a top uniformed officer of the country’s Army, Gen. Randy George, to step down amid the ongoing war with Iran, news agency AP reported quoting the Pentagon. The Pentagon did not provide any reasons for his departure.

The Pentagon’s top spokesperson, Sean Parnell, said George “will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately,” the Associated Press quoted.

The ouster, reported earlier by CBS News, is the latest among over a dozen firings of top generals and admirals by Hegseth since he took office in 2025.

George held the post of Army chief of staff, which typically runs for four years, since August 2023, under the Joe Biden administration.

Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, who was Hegseth’s top military aide, will be stepping in as acting Army chief of staff, according to a Pentagon official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, AP quoted.

The move comes as US Army paratroopers are heading to the Middle East along with thousands of Marines and other assets, the report noted.

It comes a day after Trump offered no details about ending the war with Iran, and warned it would hit Iran “very hard over the next two to three weeks.”

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Following Trump’s address, Hegseth echoed similar sentiments, with a post on social media that read, “Back to the Stone Age.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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