Hegseth asks US Army’s top uniformed officer to step down amid Iran war

US Army Chief Randy George: United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth late Thursday asked a top uniformed officer of the country’s Army, Gen. Randy George, to step down amid the ongoing war with Iran, news agency AP reported quoting the Pentagon. The Pentagon did not provide any reasons for his departure.

The Pentagon’s top spokesperson, Sean Parnell, said George “will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately,” the Associated Press quoted.

The ouster, reported earlier by CBS News, is the latest among over a dozen firings of top generals and admirals by Hegseth since he took office in 2025.