‘Sharks with laser beams?’: Pentagon addresses claims of Iran’s ‘kamikaze dolphins’ in Hormuz

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speak to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo)

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, during a Pentagon press briefing, said that Iran doesn’t have “kamikaze dolphins”, while denying a claim that Iran has trained marine dolphins to carry out suicide attacks against the US forces and commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hegseth, along with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Dan Caine, was asked by a reporter about reports of “kamikaze dolphins” which appeared in some news outlets after Iran claimed it could potentially use weapons which the Islamic nation has till now not used.

Old reports on trained marine mammals resurface

BBC had reported in 2000 that Iran bought “kamikaze dolphins” which were trained to kill for the Russian Navy. The report added that dolphins and other aquatic mammals were trained to attack “enemy” warships.