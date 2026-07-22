What Hegseth’s $37.5 billion estimate reveals about the cost of the Iran war

Latest cost comes as Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Caine ask for $1.5 trillion budget, including $70bn for Iran war.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJul 22, 2026 05:13 AM IST First published on: Jul 22, 2026 at 04:57 AM IST
Senate DefenseDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. (Photo: AP)

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has put the latest official price tag on the US-Israel war on Iran at $37.5bn.

Hegseth confirmed the figure during a hearing before the Senate appropriations committee on Tuesday, in which he and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine were questioned about their request for a $1.5 trillion US defence budget, including nearly $70bn for the war with Iran.

What did Hegseth tell the Senate

Hegseth said the extra war money is needed right away and called it a key part of President Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion defence budget plan. He said the department will run into money problems without it. Protesters interrupted his opening remarks several times.

Also read US-Iran conflict intensifies: Key developments, oil price surge and impact on India

The hearing came just days after the Pentagon said three more American service members had died in the conflict, taking total deaths to 17, with more than 100 people hurt since early July.

Why are Democrats worried

Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the panel, said, “This war is now spiralling out of control again,” AP reported. She noted that Trump has repeatedly said a deal was close and the war would end soon, yet the administration is now asking for $70 billion more.

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Senate Defense
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., arrives before Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine attend a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee. (Photo: AP)

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen questioned why more money was needed when the Pentagon has not yet spent about half of the $150 billion Congress gave it last year. Hegseth replied that the rest of that money would be used by September.

What happened during the hearing

The session turned heated at several points. Gen. Dan Caine, the top US military officer, said he could not say what the war would ultimately cost, since the enemy also has a say in how things unfold.

Also read 100 days of Iran-US war: Who’s winning, who’s losing, and why India is worried

Senators also pressed officials on whether Iran might start charging fees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a route long used freely for oil shipments, but did not get a clear answer.

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Senate Defense
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine testifies at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. (Photo: AP)

Later in the hearing, Sen. Gary Peters said the government’s war plan had failed, and Hegseth pushed back sharply, telling Peters he was making “campaign commercials,” according to AP. Peters replied that Hegseth himself was the failure, not US troops, and said the government has no long-term plan to win the war.

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Senate Defense
Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., questions Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. (Photo: AP)

The Senate is due to vote this week on another resolution aimed at limiting the president’s war powers, after nearly a dozen earlier attempts. Republicans are pushing a $95 billion budget package through Congress using a process that lets the majority pass it without Democratic votes, the same method used for other recent bills. The plan also includes money for farmers hit by tariffs and for changes to voting laws.

Also Read Pentagon eyes $80 billion funding package for Iran war, other costs: WSJ

AP reported that most Americans disapprove of how Trump is handling the Iran war, citing an AP-NORC poll, while petrol prices have risen as Iran seeks to control oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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