Pentagon chief Hegseth says US ‘watching Iran 24/7’ to track nuclear program

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appears before a House Committee on Armed Services business meeting on the Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2027 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has denied that America and Israel’s war on Iran is a “quagmire” and called Democratic lawmakers “feckless” for criticising the conflict.

Hegseth, who was testifying before the Congress for the first time since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, asked the lawmakers to approve a $1.5 trillion defence budget and criticised some lawmakers as “the biggest challenge” in the war effort.

Democrats grilled Hegseth as he appeared before the House armed services committee alongside Genral Dan Caine, chair of the joint chiefs of staff with Representative John Garamendi of California calling it a “quagmire” and “political and economic disaster at every level.”