Pet dog tests ‘weak positive’ for coronavirus in suspected human-to-animal transmission

A man wearing face mask, looks at dogs at a pet shop in Hong Kong, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A man wearing face mask, looks at dogs at a pet shop in Hong Kong, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

In a first suspected case of human-to-animal transmission, a coronavirus patient’s pet dog in Hong Kong was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, according to media reports.

The Pomeranian dog, which has repeatedly tested “weak positive” since last Friday, will now remain under quarantine with the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) for further testing, as per a report in South China Morning Post. The test also suggested that it was surface contamination, with traces of the virus in its nose and mouth rather than being actually infected, the report added.

Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owner. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owner. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The AFCD, however, stated that there is no evidence pets can be a source of infection. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there is no evidence that companion pets can be infected with the new coronavirus.

The dog, however, has not been showing relevant clinical signs, said the World Organisation for Animal Health. “With regard to the dog in Hong Kong which tested weak positive to Covid-19 virus, these findings suggest that it is likely that the dog is infected with the virus. So far it is not showing relevant clinical signs,” the World Organisation for Animal Health said.

“Currently, there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals which may compromise their welfare,” it added. Authorities said they will continue to closely monitor the Pomeranian and return it to its owner when it tests negative for the disease.

Hong Kong has reported 104 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in humans, with two deaths earlier this month.

