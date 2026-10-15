Pakistan school roof collapse: 29 children, teacher killed in Peshawar; 40 wounded

The incident occurred in Dir Colony in the inner city area, Peshawar Capital City Police chief Mian Saeed said.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 03:00 PM IST
A rescue worker carries an injured child after rescuing him from the rubble of a roof collapse at a private school, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Arif Khan)A rescue worker carries an injured child after rescuing him from the rubble of a roof collapse at a private school, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Arif Khan)
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Pakistan school roof collapse: At least 29 children, most of them below the age of 13, and a teacher were killed and more than 40 people injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Thursday, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

The incident occurred in Dir Colony in the inner city area, Peshawar Capital City Police chief Mian Saeed said. The owner of the three-storey school has been arrested, he said, adding that the roof was poorly constructed.

The owner was operating the institution as an education trust, Saeed said. A total of 110 children were enrolled at the school, and 30 students were present in classrooms on the upper floor when the roof collapsed, he said.

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District emergency officer Iftikhar Khan said more children were reported to be buried in the rubble. Rescue operations are underway to extricate bodies and take the injured to hospital, said government official Bilal Faizi.

Children killed in the incident were aged 13 or younger

The deceased and the injured were rushed to the city’s Lady Reading Hospital, its spokesperson, Mohammad Asim, said.

He said that an emergency was declared at the hospital to treat the injured, adding that all the children killed in the incident were aged 13 or younger.

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir ordered a probe into the roof collapse. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the lives lost in the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

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He directed authorities that the wounded must be provided with the best possible medical treatment. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed grief over the roof collapse.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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