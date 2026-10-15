Pakistan school roof collapse: 29 children, teacher killed in Peshawar; 40 wounded

A rescue worker carries an injured child after rescuing him from the rubble of a roof collapse at a private school, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Arif Khan)

Pakistan school roof collapse: At least 29 children, most of them below the age of 13, and a teacher were killed and more than 40 people injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Thursday, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

The incident occurred in Dir Colony in the inner city area, Peshawar Capital City Police chief Mian Saeed said. The owner of the three-storey school has been arrested, he said, adding that the roof was poorly constructed.

The owner was operating the institution as an education trust, Saeed said. A total of 110 children were enrolled at the school, and 30 students were present in classrooms on the upper floor when the roof collapsed, he said.