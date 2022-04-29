scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

Peru’s ruling party turns on Castillo; calls for president to step down in 2023

Castillo, a leftist former school teacher and union leader, has presided over unprecedented political instability since taking office last July, cycling through four separate cabinets and surviving two impeachment attempts in just nine months in office.

By: Reuters | Lima |
Updated: April 29, 2022 1:38:13 pm
Peru's President Pedro Castillo addresses the law makers and invitees during the Inauguration Day at the Congress in Lima, Peru July 28, 2021. (REUTERS)

Peruvian lawmakers from the ruling Peru Libre party on Thursday presented a bill to cut President Pedro Castillo’s presidential term from five to two years, with general elections set for 2023, an unprecedented setback from within his own ranks.

Castillo, a leftist former school teacher and union leader, has presided over unprecedented political instability since taking office last July, cycling through four separate cabinets and surviving two impeachment attempts in just nine months in office.

Also read |Peru police evict indigenous protesters from China-owned MMG mine

More than 60% of Peruvians want him to resign and call general elections, according to polls. Both the Presidential and Congressional terms are supposed to end simultaneously in July 2026.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Under the proposal – which was signed by lawmakers including Waldemar Cerron, the brother of Peru Libre President Vladimir Cerron – Castillo and Congress would end both their terms in July 2023.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...Premium
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...Premium
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...Premium
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...
More Premium Stories >>

“Given that the disapproval of the President and Congress are both high and rising, one way to exit this institutional and political crisis is … by calling for new general elections,” the bill says. Peru Libre describes itself as a Marxist-Leninist party.

The bill was signed by eight Peru Libre lawmwakers out of a bloc of 33 lawmakers. Peru’s unicameral Congress has 130 lawmakers.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Castillo has yet to address the bill, which comes as he is facing controversy yet again with a proposal to redraft the country’s Constitution, a campaign promise he had said he would not act on.

Still, even current officials have hinted that cutting down Castillo’s term would be a prudent decision. Prime Minister Anibal Torres said earlier this year that the government itself had considered presenting a bill to call for early elections, although the idea was dismissed.

Under Castillo, Peru’s sol currency fell to record lows, although it has since bounced back. Business confidence has also fallen amid occasional far-left gestures such as calling for nationalizing the country’s gas industry.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement