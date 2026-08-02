At least 13 dead after small plane carrying tourist crashes in Peru

Aircraft crashes into field after departing from nearby city of Pisco, according to local authorities

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readAug 2, 2026 04:41 AM IST First published on: Aug 2, 2026 at 04:33 AM IST
Peru plane crash13 killed in a plane crash in Peru. (Photo- X/@RT_com)

A small aircraft carrying tourists has crashed in Peru, killing all 13 people on board, the BBC reported, citing local news reports and Peruvian officials.

The plane was flying over the Nazca Lines archaeological site on Saturday when it went down. Eleven passengers and two pilots were on board. The cause of the crash and the identities of those on board are not yet known.

The Nazca Lines are a well-known tourist site and UNESCO World Heritage site in southern Peru, featuring ancient drawings etched into the desert sand.

Police Major Jorge Andrade said there were no survivors, given the severity of the crash, and confirmed that four bodies had been recovered so far, according to AFP.

The crash happened around 1pm local time (7pm BST) in the Pueblo Viejo region, shortly after the plane took off from an airport in Pisco, Peru.

How have officials responded?

The Municipalidad Provincial de Nasca, the local provincial authority, posted a statement in Spanish expressing deep sorrow over the accident and offering condolences to the families of those killed. The statement identified the aircraft as belonging to Peruvian airline Aerodiana.

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This is not the first fatal crash over the Nazca Lines in recent decades. A tourist plane went down at the site in 2022, killing seven people on board, and another crash in 2010 killed six.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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