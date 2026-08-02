At least 13 dead after small plane carrying tourist crashes in Peru

13 killed in a plane crash in Peru. (Photo- X/@RT_com)

A small aircraft carrying tourists has crashed in Peru, killing all 13 people on board, the BBC reported, citing local news reports and Peruvian officials.

The plane was flying over the Nazca Lines archaeological site on Saturday when it went down. Eleven passengers and two pilots were on board. The cause of the crash and the identities of those on board are not yet known.