At least 13 dead after small plane carrying tourist crashes in Peru

A small aircraft carrying tourists has crashed in Peru, killing all 13 people on board, the BBC reported, citing local news reports and Peruvian officials.
The plane was flying over the Nazca Lines archaeological site on Saturday when it went down. Eleven passengers and two pilots were on board. The cause of the crash and the identities of those on board are not yet known.
The Nazca Lines are a well-known tourist site and UNESCO World Heritage site in southern Peru, featuring ancient drawings etched into the desert sand.
OVER DOZEN TOURISTS KILLED after PLANE CRASHES and ERUPTS into FLAMES in Peru pic.twitter.com/qGwvfXXSx7— RT (@RT_com) August 1, 2026
Police Major Jorge Andrade said there were no survivors, given the severity of the crash, and confirmed that four bodies had been recovered so far, according to AFP.
The crash happened around 1pm local time (7pm BST) in the Pueblo Viejo region, shortly after the plane took off from an airport in Pisco, Peru.
The Municipalidad Provincial de Nasca, the local provincial authority, posted a statement in Spanish expressing deep sorrow over the accident and offering condolences to the families of those killed. The statement identified the aircraft as belonging to Peruvian airline Aerodiana.
This is not the first fatal crash over the Nazca Lines in recent decades. A tourist plane went down at the site in 2022, killing seven people on board, and another crash in 2010 killed six.