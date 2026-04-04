Peru stadium ‘incident’ kills one, injures 47 ahead of football derby

Saturday's match would proceed ​as planned, the Peruvian Professional Soccer ⁠League said.

By: Reuters
2 min readUpdated: Apr 4, 2026 02:07 PM IST
indian express bannerThe incident took place ahead of a football derby.
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At least one person was killed and several injured on Friday ahead of a derby ⁠match ​at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in the Peruvian capital, said club Alianza Lima, a day before it faces off against Universitario.

The club offered ​condolences ​and solidarity for the casualties, which ⁠media said included 60 injured during a “flag-waving event” at the stadium, ‌popularly known as Matute.

“We are fully and transparently collaborating with the competent authorities,” the club added in its statement, vowing “total transparency” in helping to clarify the facts of an incident whose cause was ⁠not immediately ⁠clear.

Alianza Lima ruled out any structural failures at the stadium, as did ⁠a ‌fire official.

“Based on what has ​been assessed, no structure ‌has been affected,” fire official Marco Pajuelo told news channel Canal N, saying an ‌initial inspection ​showed no ​one ​had fallen into a pit. “There hasn’t been any debris.”

Saturday’s match would proceed ​as planned, the Peruvian Professional Soccer ⁠League said.

“We will continue to work closely with the clubs and authorities to promote safe ‌environments ⁠both inside and outside the stadiums,” it added in a statement.

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