Peru stadium ‘incident’ kills one, injures 47 ahead of football derby

At least one person was killed and several injured on Friday ahead of a derby ⁠match ​at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in the Peruvian capital, said club Alianza Lima, a day before it faces off against Universitario.

The club offered ​condolences ​and solidarity for the casualties, which ⁠media said included 60 injured during a “flag-waving event” at the stadium, ‌popularly known as Matute.

“We are fully and transparently collaborating with the competent authorities,” the club added in its statement, vowing “total transparency” in helping to clarify the facts of an incident whose cause was ⁠not immediately ⁠clear.

Alianza Lima ruled out any structural failures at the stadium, as did ⁠a ‌fire official.