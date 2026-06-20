Pentagon eyes $80 billion funding package for Iran war, other costs: WSJ

The United States Department of Defense needs $80 billion to cover costs from the Iran war and other non-war-related bills, Deputy Defence Secretary Stephen Feinberg told lawmakers over phone calls this week, he Wall Street Journal reported.
Quoting people familiar with the matter, the news organisation noted that a supplemental request by the US, including funds for the Pentagon and non-defence priorities, for instance, farm and disaster relief, would be sent to lawmakers soon.
The Pentagon, and the White House have not yet commented on the findings of the WSJ report.
The US lawmakers have been pushing President Donald Trump’s administration to release comprehensive cost details associated with Iran war.
The Iran war, which began on February 28, has so far cost the US nearly $25 billion, with most of the expenditure revolving around munitions and equipment maintenance, the Pentagon said early in April, news agency Reuters reported, in the first official estimate of the military’s price tag for Middle East conflict.
But Pentagon’s top budget official Jules Hurst, in an update on war spending, told Congress that the cost of the war in Iran stood at about $29 billion, which including equipment repair and replacement and operational costs, a report in The Indian Express stated.
The United Nations’ humanitarian agency flagged that this funding could have saved 87 million lives if allocated as humanitarian aid. Tom Fletcher, the head of the UN’s humanitarian agency, had then said: “For every day of this conflict, $2bn is being spent. My entire target for a hyper-prioritised plan to save 87 million lives is $23bn. We could have funded that in less than a fortnight of this reckless war. Now, of course, we cannot,” The Guardian quoted.
A few Democrat leaders said that the war in Iran will cost Washington between $630 billion and $1 trillion, Al Jazeera reported.
With a little over five months left to go before the US’s midterm elections, Trump’s Republicans party is facing an uphill task to maintain a majority in the Congress. Democrats are gaining traction as voters remain anxious about rising living costs, high energy prices, and financial pressure of the Iran war.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More