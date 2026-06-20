Pentagon eyes $80 billion funding package for Iran war, other costs: WSJ

The United States Department of Defense needs $80 billion to cover costs from the Iran war and other non-war-related bills, Deputy Defence Secretary Stephen Feinberg told lawmakers over phone calls this week, he Wall Street Journal reported.

Quoting people familiar with ⁠the ​matter, the news organisation noted that a supplemental request by the US, including funds for the Pentagon and non-defence priorities, for instance, farm and disaster relief, would be sent to lawmakers ​soon.

The Pentagon, and the White House have not yet commented on the findings of the WSJ report.

Actual cost of the conflict

The US lawmakers have been pushing President Donald Trump’s administration to release comprehensive cost details associated with Iran war.